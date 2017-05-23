The sun rises as police stand guard outside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Britain's terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s horrific attack in Manchester. Pool Re will work with its members in resolving any claim arising from the attack as quickly as possible," Enoizi said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Pool Re, set up in 1993, acts as a backstop to insurers paying out claims on property damage and business interruption.

It is financed by the insurance industry with government backing, and pay outs depend on the British government deeming an attack to be terror-related.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)