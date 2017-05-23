Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON The United States has not confirmed an Islamic State link to a suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people at a concert hall in the British city of Manchester, despite the militant group's claim of responsibility, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.
"I might mention that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack. We have not verified yet the connection," Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, told a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, using an acronym for Islamic State.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.