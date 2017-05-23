Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to several foreign leaders after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people in an attack on a pop concert in the northern English city of Manchester, her spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said May had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and would likely have calls with other world leaders.
"The prime minister and the president agreed the international community needs to work together to tackle the ideology behind terrorist attacks. The president offered the United States' full support and cooperation," the spokesman told reporters of May's call with Trump.
May also visited the police headquarters and a children's hospital in Manchester on Tuesday, he said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.