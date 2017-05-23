Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON London's police force said on Tuesday it would review security arrangements for all public events in the British capital and deploy extra armed police at sporting events after Monday's suicide bomb attack on a pop concert in Manchester.
"Specialist officers from our event planning teams and protective security experts are now reviewing in detail all the plans for upcoming events in the capital," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"This includes smaller events which may not have had a police presence seeing a greater focus (and) an increase of armed and unarmed officers on highly visible reassurance patrols around key locations," the police added.
Extra armed police would be deployed at this weekend's football at Wembley and rugby at Twickenham, police said.
(Writing by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.