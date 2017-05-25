May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with President Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester, a British government source said.
British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media which police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.
The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing with the United States, due to anger over the detailed disclosures. The source said that was an operational matter for police.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.