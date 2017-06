Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Thursday at 0830 GMT, a spokesman for her office said.

May, who is due at a NATO meeting in Brussels later on Thursday, has held several meetings of the committee since a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday.

