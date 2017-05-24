May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MANCHESTER, England British police are investigating a network in their probe into the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people on Monday, the head of Greater Manchester Police said.
"I think it's very clear that this is a network that we are investigating," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.
"And as I've said, it continues at a pace. There's extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak."
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.