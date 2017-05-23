Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the police and security services were looking into whether others were involved in a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people in the northern English city of Manchester.
British police said earlier that they had arrested a 23-year old man in connection with the attack at the Ariana Grande concert.
"I’ve been talking to the police about the investigation that is continuing, and they and the security services are working, obviously, to identify whether there was a wider group of people involved in this particular incident," May told BBC Television.
May said the authorities will be looking at the security of venues to ensure public safety ahead of summer events.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.