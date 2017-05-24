May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MANCHESTER A Muslim man comforted an elderly Jewish women and the pair prayed together at a floral tribute in the centre of Manchester in a symbol of the city's unity following a suicide bomb attack which killed at least 22 people.
Sadiq Patel came and comforted Renee Rachel Black, who was visibly upset, and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, where a vigil was held on Tuesday for victims of Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
He then helped her away, linking arms with her and carrying her chair in his other hand.
Tuesday's vigil brought together representatives of Manchester's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh communities in a show of defiance and unity.
(Reporting by Darren Staples; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.