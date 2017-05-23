Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Queen Elizabeth expressed her deepest sympathy on Tuesday to all those affected by the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and wounded dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city.

"The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert," she said in a statement.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured."

