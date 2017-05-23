A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Jon Super

WASHINGTON Initial signs point to a suicide bomber as the cause of a blast at a music venue in Manchester, England, that killed 19 people and injured 50, two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said on Monday.

British police said they are treating the explosion at a concert for U.S. singer Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident."

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)