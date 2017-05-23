People sit by the side of the road next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

"Senior national counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London. Early estimates put fatalities at Manchester Arena in double figures," a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News reported shortly before that local police were treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident.

