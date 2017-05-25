May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make his first official visit to Britain on Friday in an expression of solidarity following a suicide bombing in Manchester earlier this week, the British government said.
During his visit Tillerson will meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London.
"Secretary Tillerson and the Foreign Secretary will write messages of condolence for the victims of the attack and hold talks on a range of foreign policy issues," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.