People release balloons as they take part in a vigil for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena, in Royton, near Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People take part in a vigil for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena, in Royton, near Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People react as they take part in a vigil for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena, in Royton, near Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ROYTON, England Several thousand people turned out on Friday to mourn two mothers from the same town who were killed by a suicide bomber while waiting to collect their teenage daughters from a Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester.

Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, from Royton near Manchester, were among the 22 people killed by bomber Salman Abedi as they waited for their daughters in a foyer outside the concert.

A Reuters photographer at the scene said several thousand people were gathering in a park at Royton, some holding pink balloons to honour "Royton's girls".

