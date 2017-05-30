Police stand outside a property after the bomb squad were called to a search on Springfield Road in Wigan, Britain, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON British police said on Tuesday they were searching an address in Wigan near Manchester in connection with a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 at a pop concert last week.

Wigantoday, the website of local newspaper Wigan Post, posted a video of a bomb disposal van arriving at a property in Wigan, which is approximately 17 miles west of Manchester.

"We are currently searching a property in Springfield Street in Wigan in relation to last Monday's attack on Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"There is a cordon in place and we are asking people to avoid the area."

(The story corrects after police clarify name of road is Springfield Street not Springfield Gardens)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)