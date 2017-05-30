May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British police said on Tuesday they were searching an address in Wigan near Manchester in connection with a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 at a pop concert last week.
Wigantoday, the website of local newspaper Wigan Post, posted a video of a bomb disposal van arriving at a property in Wigan, which is approximately 17 miles west of Manchester.
"We are currently searching a property in Springfield Street in Wigan in relation to last Monday's attack on Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
"There is a cordon in place and we are asking people to avoid the area."
(The story corrects after police clarify name of road is Springfield Street not Springfield Gardens)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.