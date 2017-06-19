Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident which left one dead and 10 others injured near a London mosque was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack.
"Police have confirmed this is being treated as a potential terrorist attack," May said. "I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning."
"All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.