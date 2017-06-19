Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident which left one dead and 10 others injured near a London mosque was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack.

"Police have confirmed this is being treated as a potential terrorist attack," May said. "I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning."

"All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said.

