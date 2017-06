Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that her thoughts were with all those injured after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque.

"This is a terrible incident," May said in an emailed statement. "All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones, and the emergency services on the scene."

