LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the country's top security committee on Sunday morning after attacks in central London on Saturday, media reports said.

The attacks come days ahead of an election on June 8 and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

