May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow on Tuesday at a suicide attack at a concert in the British city of Manchester which killed at least 22 people, and promised to fight people who commit such inconceivable deeds.
"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to continue to work together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhumane deeds," she said.
"I assure the people of Britain: Germany stands at your side," she added.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.