Man died of injuries in van attack on Muslims in London - police
LONDON Police said on Thursday the cause of death of a man at the scene of a van attack on Muslim worshippers in London this week was his multiple injuries.
LONDON An unattended object which forced the closure of a street in central London on Monday was a false alarm, police said.
Members of the public posted pictures on Twitter of a police cordon at Jermyn Street, and said nearby offices and businesses had been evacuated. Police said they were investigating an unattended object on nearby Babmaes Street.
"The incident at Babmaes Street is complete. Irresponsibly placed sound monitoring equipment," Westminster Police said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)
LONDON European stocks fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as oil prices kept within sight of the seven-month lows reached overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prince Harry said no one in Britain's royal family wants to be king or queen and criticised a decision to force him to parade behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin after her death in 1997, according to an interview with a U.S. magazine.