LONDON An unattended object which forced the closure of a street in central London on Monday was a false alarm, police said.

Members of the public posted pictures on Twitter of a police cordon at Jermyn Street, and said nearby offices and businesses had been evacuated. Police said they were investigating an unattended object on nearby Babmaes Street.

"The incident at Babmaes Street is complete. Irresponsibly placed sound monitoring equipment," Westminster Police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)