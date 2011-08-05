LONDON A man and a woman from northwest England appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing for an act of terrorism and keeping information useful for committing such a crime.

Mohammed Sajid Khan, 33, and Shasta Khan, 37, from Oldham spoke only to confirm their names, ages and address at City of Westminster Magistrates Court in central London.

Prosecutors allege they gathered household items that could be used to make an explosive device and possessed extremist material, the Press Association reported.

The pair are also each accused of three counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The alleged crimes took place between August last year and late July this year. They will appear at the Old Bailey on August 22.

Mohammed Khan was remanded in custody until that date.

Greater Manchester Police said earlier the charges brought were not connected to any other counter terrorism investigation, or trial, and that no one had been put at risk by their alleged actions.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi and Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Steve Addison)