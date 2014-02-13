LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday called a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee after army recruitment officers received a series of suspicious parcels, his spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, counter-terrorism police said suspicious parcels had been found at three army recruitment centres across southern England, the latest in a series of such incidents at military careers offices in Britain.

Bomb disposal units were sent to Brighton, Oxford and Slough to assess the packages and roads nearby were sealed off, the South East Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement. Earlier this week, similar packages were found at army careers offices in Aldershot, Reading and Chatham.

The BBC reported at the time that officers on the scene had said the package in Reading was a small but viable explosive device.

