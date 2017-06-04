May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Seven people are confirmed to have died in an attack by three assailants who drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area, London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday.
“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe, three suspects are dead,” she said in a televised statement.
Dick said police believed the incident was under control, but officers needed to conduct a thorough search of the area to ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were at large.
"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the national counter-terrorism police network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about these individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it," she said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William Schomberg, editing by William James)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.