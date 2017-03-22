LONDON Four people, including the attacker and a police officer, died in Wednesday's terrorism incident at the British parliament, police said.

"Four people have died. That includes the police officer who was protecting parliament and one man we believe to be the attacker who was shot by a police firearms officer," Britain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley told reporters.

