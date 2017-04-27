LONDON British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack after stopping him while he was carrying knives near Britain's parliament.

Police said the man was in his late twenties, and was detained on a major street between parliament and the residence of Prime Minister Theresa May, on suspicion of committing or instigating acts of terrorism and possession of an offensive weapon.

London's police force said they knew of no immediate further threat as a result of the arrest, and said counter-terrorism officers were continuing their investigation.

