Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it would lend support to Britain's investigation of an attack outside its parliament building, but said the security posture in the United States was unchanged.
"We are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation," it said in a statement. "At this time our domestic security posture remains unchanged."
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.