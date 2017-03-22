Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON A woman has been pulled from the River Thames alive after Wednesday's attack on a bridge near Britain's parliament in Westminster, the Port of London Authority (PLA) said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries.
"A female member of the public was pulled from the water near Westminster Bridge, alive, with serious injuries," a PLA spokesman told Reuters.
"She's undergoing very urgent medical treatment now."
He added that the river had been closed to all non-emergency traffic in the immediate area.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.