Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd leaves 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget in London, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The British people's security is the government's top priority, interior minister Amber Rudd said after four people were killed and 20 injured in London during an attack close to parliament on Wednesday.

"The government's top priority is the security of its people," she said in a clip broadcast on Sky News.

"The British people will be united in working together to defeat those who would harm our shared values: values of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)