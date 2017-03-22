Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON The British people's security is the government's top priority, interior minister Amber Rudd said after four people were killed and 20 injured in London during an attack close to parliament on Wednesday.
"The government's top priority is the security of its people," she said in a clip broadcast on Sky News.
"The British people will be united in working together to defeat those who would harm our shared values: values of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law."
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.