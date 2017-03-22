Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
EDINBURGH Scotland's parliament suspended its debate on authorising the government to seek a new independence referendum after Wednesday's attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.
The suspension was announced by the speaker of Holyrood, Ken Macintosh, after a policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured in London.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.