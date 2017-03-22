Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved parliament will increase security measures with immediate effect following Wednesday's attack on Britain's parliament at Westminster in London.
"While there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, Edinburgh or Holyrood (the devolved parliament), we have increased security with immediate effect at the Scottish Parliament as a precaution," parliament's chief executive office said in a statement.
"We are aware of a developing situation at Westminster this afternoon and are monitoring matters very closely," it added.
A debate on authorising a new referendum on Scottish independence was suspended earlier after Wednesday's attack, in which a policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured. Police say they are treating it as a terrorist incident.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.