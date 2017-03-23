A police officer walks accross Westminster Bridge the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

SEOUL Five South Koreans were wounded near the British parliament on Wednesday in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack", South Korea's foreign ministry said in Seoul.

Five people were killed in the attack, including the assailant who drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and a policeman he later stabbed. At least 20 people were wounded.

It was the deadliest attack in London since four British Islamists killed 52 commuters and themselves in suicide bombings on the transport system in July 2005, London's worst peacetime attack.

Three women and one man in their 50s and 60s suffered injuries including broken bones, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Another woman in her 60s suffered a head injury while falling and was taken to hospital.

Four of the five were later released from hospital, the ministry said.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said a Chinese tourist had also been lightly wounded. She gave no details.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Additional reporting by Christine Kim, and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)