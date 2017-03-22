Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON An assailant who stabbed a policeman inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament was shot by police, David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told parliament.
"The alleged assailant was shot by armed police, an ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualities," he said.
"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the Palace of Westminster but it would be wrong of me to go into further details before confirmation from the police."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.