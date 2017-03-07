Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON British police said a security incident which caused the closure of London Bridge station, the fourth busiest in the British capital, and the surrounding area on Tuesday was not suspicious.
"Thanks for bearing with us during the security alert on London Bridge St," police said on Twitter. "Incident found not to be suspicious. Roads re-opening now."
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.