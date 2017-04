LONDON British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The 32-year-old was detained on Monday in Stratford, east London, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, they added. He was taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

A police statement said officers had searched a house in east London as part of the investigation but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Sarah Young)