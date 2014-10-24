LONDON A British man was charged on Friday with preparing terrorism acts after being arrested in one of a series of raids in recent weeks, police said.

Tuhin Shahensha, 26, from Portsmouth, southeast England, intended to travel to Syria and fight in the country's ongoing civil war, London's Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Shahensha was arrested by the South East Counter Terrorism Unit (SECTU) last week alongside three others. A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were still in custody while a woman, 29, from Greenwich in southeast London was released without charge, SECTU said in a statement.

Britain raised its international threat level to the second-highest classification of "severe" in August and police chiefs say counter-terrorism operations are running at an exceptionally high pace not seen in years.

(Reporting By Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Holden)