Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson condemned Wednesday's attack outside parliament in London and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.
"We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference," he said in a statement.
An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by an officer in what police describe as a "terrorist incident", which also involved a car crashing into pedestrians.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.