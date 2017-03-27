Britain's Prime Minister Prime Minister Theresa May talks with officers from Police Scotland at Govan Police Station, in Glasgow, Scotland March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Runnacles/Pool

LONDON Britain will conduct a major counter-terrorism training exercise in October across parts of Scotland and northern England, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, days after a lone attacker killed four people in London.

"The UK government considers national security across the whole of the UK as a top priority," May said in a statement.

"Training operations such as this one play a significant part in making sure police forces and other response agencies are able to fully draw on the latest intelligence and resources from the UK's security forces to protect against terrorism anywhere on our soil."

Such exercises take place regularly, the emailed statement from May's office said.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)