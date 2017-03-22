Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring the "concerning situation" near to Britain's Houses of Parliament and offered to assist in any way after a policeman was stabbed and several people injured in an attack.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner urged Americans in London to contact their families to let them know they are safe.
"We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected U.S. citizens," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.