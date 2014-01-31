DUBLIN Irish officials have been in contact with Britain over raised levels of radioactivity at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant, the government said on Friday.

Sellafield, on the coast of the Irish sea in northwest England and about 180 kilometres from Ireland's coastline, said the levels of radioactivity were above naturally occurring radiation though there was no risk to the public or workforce.

"Officials from the Department of the Environment have been in contact with their UK counterparts ... and will receive updates throughout the day," the Irish government said in a statement.

