LONDON Britain's government welcomed the resignation of Serco's CEO as a "positive move" on Friday, as its Chairman said it became increasingly clear over time that it was appropriate for Chris Hyman to go.

"Whilst it is early days in their programme of renewal, this is a positive move by Serco and a step forward," Britain's Cabinet Office said in a statement.

It added that its review of all Serco's central government contracts was ongoing.

Separately, Chairman Alastair Lyons told Reuters that the board overhaul and Hyman's departure were a "fresh start" for the company.

"This has become increasingly clear that it was an appropriate course for the company," Lyons said.

Lyons added that the group had appointed headhunters to look for a replacement for Hyman from outside the group.

