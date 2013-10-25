Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Britain's government welcomed the resignation of Serco's CEO as a "positive move" on Friday, as its Chairman said it became increasingly clear over time that it was appropriate for Chris Hyman to go.
"Whilst it is early days in their programme of renewal, this is a positive move by Serco and a step forward," Britain's Cabinet Office said in a statement.
It added that its review of all Serco's central government contracts was ongoing.
Separately, Chairman Alastair Lyons told Reuters that the board overhaul and Hyman's departure were a "fresh start" for the company.
"This has become increasingly clear that it was an appropriate course for the company," Lyons said.
Lyons added that the group had appointed headhunters to look for a replacement for Hyman from outside the group.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.