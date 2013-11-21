A Serco flag is seen flying alongside a Union flag outside Doncaster Prison in northern England in this December 13, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON British outsourcing firm Serco (SRP.L), which is currently under a criminal investigation, said on Thursday its head of UK and Europe would step down in a bid to win back the trust of its biggest customer.

Serco, which is also looking for a new group chief executive, said Jeremy Stafford would be replaced by its UK and Europe Chief Operating Officer Andrew White on an interim basis.

The move is part of Serco's bid to repair its relationship with Britain's central government, which has suspended Serco and rival G4S (GFS.L) from signing any new contracts with it until the result of a Cabinet Office review into existing work.

The minister who launched the review said on Tuesday he wanted the firms to emerge "renewed and stronger" from the process and vowed to continue outsourcing.

The Serious Fraud Office is also investigating government allegations that Serco overcharged on a tagging contract.

