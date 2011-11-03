LONDON, NOV 3 - Britain's dominant service sector grew at a far slower pace than expected last month despite firms cutting prices to drum up business, adding to signs that the country may slip back into recession, a survey showed on Thursday.

ANALYST COMMENT

ANNALISA PIAZZA, NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"Unlike the manufacturing index that is hugely influenced by the developments abroad, the services sector is less dependent on external demand. As such, we still expect the services sector to show positive - albeit modest - pace of activity in Q4."

"The BoE decision to add 75 billion pounds to its asset purchases programme in early October is also expected to be relatively supportive, or at least reduce the risks of a recessionary path in all the major industries."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It could be worse, the weighted average of services and manufacturing combined is still just above 50. The service sector has been giving growth a boost but that impetus is weakening. It's a sluggish start to Q4."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT CHIEF ECONOMIST

Another rather disappointing survey adds to fears that the UK recovery continued to lose momentum at the start of the fourth quarter.

Growth in the vast service sector, which accounts for almost two-thirds of economic activity in the UK, slowed to a worryingly lacklustre pace in October. The sector made a strong contribution to economic growth in the third quarter, but this looks set to wane in the final quarter of the year.

With manufacturing contracting, the October PMI surveys are signalling a heightened and substantial risk that the UK could slip back into recession.

However, a welcome improvement in business confidence to the highest since May gives reason to believe that a double-dip recession is by no means a certainty. Much will depend on whether business sentiment can hold up in the face of headwinds such as the ongoing financial crisis in Europe and deficit-fighting austerity measures in the home market."

