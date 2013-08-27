FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON Britain's services firms have enjoyed the fastest rise in business volumes since the boom days of 2007 in the past three months and expect further growth later this year, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The poll by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which also found rising optimism in the key sector of the economy, adds to a string of recent signs that recovery is gathering pace.
"We've seen a further build-up of momentum in the service sector this quarter, with business and professional services firms in particular seeing a turnaround in their fortunes," said Stephen Gifford, CBI director of economics.
Confidence about the future soared among providers of accountancy, legal, marketing and other business services, recording its fastest rise since the survey began in 1998.
Consumer firms, such as hotels and restaurants, were slightly less upbeat, with many of their customers still squeezed by slow wage growth and high inflation.
The broader service industry - which makes up more than three quarters of gross domestic product - helped the economy grow by a surprisingly strong 0.7 percent in the April-June period, and a survey of purchasing managers signalled another healthy showing by the sector in July.
The CBI interviewed 161 firms between July 26 and August 14.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.