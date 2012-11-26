LONDON Confidence among Britain's service firms reached its highest level since May 2011 in the past month, but the overall picture remained mixed, a quarterly survey showed on Monday.

While business and professional service providers expected business volumes to rise in coming months building on recent growth, consumer service firms forecast a continuing decline, the poll by the Confederation of British Industry showed.

"There are encouraging signs here, particularly with employers increasing headcount and training expenditure at the fastest pace since November 2007 and investment plans for the year ahead a little better," said Anna Leach, head of economic analysis at the business lobby.

"Business and professional services firms are relatively bullish about the coming 12 months... Consumer services continue to face more challenging conditions," she added.

The survey dampens policymakers' hopes that an easing in inflation from earlier highs will encourage consumer spending and boost Britain's economic recovery.

Britain exited recession in the third quarter helped by one-off factors, but Bank of England Governor has warned that output may shrink again in the final three months of the year.

The CBI interviewed 153 firms between October 26 and November 14.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Ron Askew)