LONDON Britain's dominant services sector suffered an unexpected slowdown in July, with activity expanding at its weakest pace since December 2010, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday.

JULY JUNE FORECAST

PMI headline activity index 51.0 51.3 51.5

Business expectations index 65.6 64.3 N/F

Composite PMI output index 49.5 51.1

KEY POINTS

- Lowest headline services PMI since December 2010

- Biggest fall in outstanding services business since November 2011

- Lowest composite PMI output index since April 2009

- Lowest composite PMI new orders index since June 2009

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK:

"A little bit disappointing, but it was a small fall and not the collapse that we saw in the manufacturing equivalent.

"Nonetheless, if you take both the manufacturing and the services surveys together, they are pointing to a steady contraction in output, down by just under 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (in Q3).

"Even if you get rid of the impact of bad weather and plus working days, underlying output isn't looking as resilient as it did previously.

"The most positive thing you can say is that business expectations index ticked up ever so slightly, suggesting that a collapse isn't imminent in the next couple of months."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"July's UK CIPS/Markit report on services is thankfully not as bad as the manufacturing survey released earlier this week, but it's not that good either.

"On the face of it, it still looks consistent with broadly flat services output.

"Admittedly, some temporary factors - including the poor weather and disruption in the run-up to the Olympics - reportedly depressed output in July.

"And the new business and business expectations balances both edged up. Nonetheless, a weighted average of the three main activity balances of the manufacturing, construction and services surveys is consistent with quarterly GDP growth of about -0.3 percent. Overall, then, it is still looking like Q3 has got off to a poor start."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Taking the manufacturing, construction and service sector PMIs together they are consistent with an economy that is flat lining rather than one that is in the midst of an intensifying recession, as suggested by the official GDP data.

"The PMI compiler states that there is still a hang over from bad weather and the pre-Olympic build-up has had a dampening effect on orders and production.

"Interestingly, businesses are becoming more upbeat on economic prospects with business expectations rising and the employment component showing and eighth consecutive month of net hiring of workers.

"Overall, it is a touch disappointing, but not horrific and suggests that the UK private sector continues to outperform that of most of Europe - something that is not evident in the GDP numbers."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's disappointing -- unchanged from a month ago, so there's no Olympics bounce. It doesn't include retail, but it does have a transportation sector and hotels, so we expected some recovery, bringing it back into line with where it had been in the previous couple of months, but that didn't materialise."

"The other bits of the survey were a tad better with a rise in new business and expectation, but it's still distinctly sub-trend levels."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"They (the figures) are weaker than what we would like to have seen. We didn't see any rebound in those figures following the June dip, which we perhaps could have expected -- it's indicative of the fact that the economy is very definitely losing momentum.

"We're still above 50, that's a positive, but it's not really boding terribly well at this stage for the start of Q3, given what we've already seen from the manufacturing side."

PAUL SMITH, MARKIT:

"Slower growth of activity is somewhat disappointing following the disruption of the Queen's Jubilee in June. Although anecdotal evidence suggests that a number of temporary factors remain in play -- poor weather in the first half of the month and pre-Olympics disruption were reported in some quarters -- companies continued to indicate that underlying demand remains fragile.

"Moreover, reflective of the difficult environment and ongoing market competition, service providers continue to reduce their output charges and, with input price inflation persisting, margins remain under pressure.

"Combining the latest services data with figures from the sister construction and manufacturing surveys, the All-Sector PMI dropped below 50.0 for the first time in 39 months in July. Not withstanding aforementioned temporary factors, the latest data further highlight the loss of momentum in the UK economy following the relatively bright start to the year."

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and David Milliken)