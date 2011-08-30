LONDON Companies in the services sector said business volumes in the past quarter fell at their fastest rate since November 2009, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry's quarterly services sector survey showed a sudden sharp contraction in volumes of work in the business and professional services sector after a period of slow growth.

Values and volumes of business both posted worse-than-expected declines with a balance of -22 percent. It was the first drop in volumes and the fastest fall in values in the sector since November 2009.

"This quarter we've seen more evidence of the ongoing decline in consumer services spending, as people with increasingly squeezed household incomes are forced to cut back their discretionary spending," said Richard Woolhouse, CBI head of fiscal policy said in a statement.

"What is new, and was not expected this quarter, is that spending on business and professional services also fell, something not seen since November 2009."

The economy grew by just 0.2 percent in the second quarter, taking annual growth to 0.7 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Prospects look unlikely to improve much as consumers cut back on spending and the world economic outlook worsens.

Business services firms predicted the decline in the value and volume of business would slow to -14 percent in the coming quarter, but that was still the weakest expectation since the first half of 2009.

In consumer services, the drop in business volumes fell to -25 percent, its sharpest rate since November 2009. The values balance improved slightly to -15 percent. But both readings were worse than expected.

Companies said they expected the volume of business to improve slightly in the next three months but remain negative, with a balance -1 percent and the value of business would increase to +7 percent in the coming quarter.

The CBI said 162 companies took part in the survey which was conducted between 29 July and 17 August.

(Reporting by Anna Willard)