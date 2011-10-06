LONDON Service sector output edged higher in July, marking a tepid start to the third quarter after small rises in business services, finance and government activity, official data showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said service sector output -- which makes up more than three quarters of the British economy -- rose by 0.2 percent in July after a 0.3 percent contraction in June. On an annual basis, output was 1.3 percent higher.

The economy as a whole grew by just 0.1 percent in the three months to June -- largely due to the weakest service sector growth since the end of 2010, ONS data showed on Wednesday.

A darkening outlook over the past couple of months has caused economists to increase sharply their bets that the Bank of England will start a new round of quantitative easing -- possibly as soon as after the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting taking place today.

Thursday's figures gave only limited hope of a pick-up. Output in the three months to July grew by 0.9 percent, its biggest increase since November 2007, but that was due to a rebound in May from the slide in output caused by the previous month's Royal Wedding.

July's reliance on government spending to drive growth may also be a concern, given the determination of the coalition to slash the country's hefty budget deficit.

Separately, the ONS also reported that productivity across all sectors of the economy flatlined in the second quarter, repeating the first quarter's unchanged reading.

This pushed the annual rate of growth in output per worker into negative territory -- down 0.2 percent on the year -- for the first time since the third quarter of 2009. ONS data released last month showed that Britain's productivity had already fallen well below the average for the G7 group of advanced economies in 2010.

The slowdown in productivity growth was driven by a 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the productivity of the industrial production sector, which includes the North Sea oil and gas industry, where output has recently been suffering.

Unit labour costs remained in check, however, up just 0.3 percent on the quarter after a 0.4 percent rise in Q1. Unit wage costs rose 0.3 percent on the quarter after holding steady in Q1. (Reporting by David Milliken and Peter Griffiths)