LONDON The Financial Services Authority is set to carry out spot checks on firms' reporting of suspicious trades in the City of London, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The FSA's market monitoring department plans to visit at least a dozen of the 500 banks and brokers who process the vast majority of millions of transactions that pass through the UK each day, the FT said.

The department's head Patrick Spens has already written to firms that have made fewer suspicious transaction reports (STRs) than others and has requested a description of last three cases they considered reporting to the FSA, but decided not to.

The rest of the industry is set to receive a letter from the FSA department explaining the new measures to improve market monitoring.

"We are putting a renewed focus on the supervision of the STR regime and we will be doing spot checks," Spens is quoted as saying in the FT.

"I think we're going to visit 12 firms, a cross-section of all the firms that report to us," he said.

More than 2,000 UK firms are required to report suspicious trades as part of the UK's effort to prevent insider dealing and market abuse.

(The story has been corrected to fix the headline and story to show Financial Services Authority is carrying out the spot checks and not the Serious Fraud Office)