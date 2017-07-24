FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UK fraud regulator says probing Rio Tinto's Guinea operations
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Parents and hospital clash over baby Charlie Gard
Parents and hospital clash over baby Charlie Gard
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2017 / 4:42 PM / a day ago

UK fraud regulator says probing Rio Tinto's Guinea operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015.David Gray/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's anti-fraud regulator has opened an investigation into suspected corruption in Australian-British miner Rio Tinto Plc's (RIO.L) business conduct in the Republic of Guinea, the agency said.

In a statement on Monday, the Serious Fraud announced the probe into the company, one of the world's largest metals and mining corporations, its employees and others associated with it.

In November Rio Tinto said it had become aware of emails that referred to unexplained payments of $10.5 million in connection with the Simandou iron ore project in the West African nation.

"Rio Tinto will fully co-operate with the Serious Fraud Office and any other relevant authorities, as it has done since it self-reported in November 2016," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Guinea's Mines Minister Abdoulaye Magassouba said by telephone that he "would not comment on a judicial matter, especially at this stage."

"We are continuing the work of developing the Simandou project," he added.

U.S.-listed shares in Rio Tinto were unchanged at $43.90 in after-hours trading after closing 0.5 percent lower.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Additional reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry; editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.