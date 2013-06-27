LONDON Companies that explore for shale gas in Britain have pledged to provide sweeteners worth 100,000 pounds to communities located near exploratory wells and 1 per cent of revenues from each production site, the government said on Thursday.

"Companies have pledged to engage with communities early (prior to any application for planning permission), and to provide community benefits in areas where shale is commercially extracted," the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement.

"These will include 100,000 pounds for communities situated near each exploratory (hydraulically fracked) well, and 1 percent of revenues from every production site," it said.

